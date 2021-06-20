Renewables sector warns court ruling could scupper green energy at critical juncture

A High Court ruling issued last week will have “serious consequences” for the future decarbonisation of the Irish economy and the ability to meet our growing electricity demand unless it is overturned, the renewable energy sector has warned.

On Wednesday last week, Justice Richard Humphreys overturned planning permission for a 96 megawatt (MW) wind farm that Bord na Móna had proposed to build on bogland near Lanesborough in Co Longford.

In his...