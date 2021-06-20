Renewables sector warns court ruling could scupper green energy at critical juncture
Industry sources said the nature of certain projects meant it was not possible to determine the exact dimensions of certain infrastructure, such as turbine heights or blade lengths, ahead of receiving planning permission.
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
A High Court ruling issued last week will have “serious consequences” for the future decarbonisation of the Irish economy and the ability to meet our growing electricity demand unless it is overturned, the renewable energy sector has warned.
On Wednesday last week, Justice Richard Humphreys overturned planning permission for a 96 megawatt (MW) wind farm that Bord na Móna had proposed to build on bogland near Lanesborough in Co Longford.
In his...
