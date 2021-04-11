Renewable sources accounted for 43 per cent of Ireland’s electricity last year

Forty-three per cent of Ireland’s electricity came from renewable sources last year, surpassing the government’s target of 40 per cent, the Business Post has learned.

The amount of electricity created by renewable sources rose from 36 per cent in 2019 with wind generation accounting for the majority of the power.

Gas-powered generation still remains the largest source of power in Ireland, representing 50 per cent of all electricity during 2020, down from...