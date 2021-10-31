Subscribe Today
Renewable energy boss warns companies will abandon Irish offshore wind projects

Simon DePietro of DP Energy has said investors will walk away ‘if every project ends up in a judicial review’, amid increasing frustration at the planning system

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
31st October, 2021
Simon De Pietro, chief executive of DP Energy: ‘Ireland is going way too slow in developing offshore wind projects. And that’s how investors can lose confidence.’ Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Large renewable energy companies and international investors will simply walk away from Ireland if the government fails to overhaul its planning process for offshore wind, the head of one of the country’s biggest renewable energy companies has said.

Simon DePietro, co-founder and chief executive of DP Energy, warned that international energy developers will lose confidence in Ireland very soon unless the current regulatory process for offshore wind developments is modernised.

