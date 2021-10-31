Renewable energy boss warns companies will abandon Irish offshore wind projects
Simon DePietro of DP Energy has said investors will walk away ‘if every project ends up in a judicial review’, amid increasing frustration at the planning system
Large renewable energy companies and international investors will simply walk away from Ireland if the government fails to overhaul its planning process for offshore wind, the head of one of the country’s biggest renewable energy companies has said.
Simon DePietro, co-founder and chief executive of DP Energy, warned that international energy developers will lose confidence in Ireland very soon unless the current regulatory process for offshore wind developments is modernised.
“The big challenge...
