Public will be urged to ‘reduce your speed and turn down the heat’
The government is to advise consumers on what steps they can take to save energy, amid rocketing prices and fears of rationing, but Eamon Ryan said there would be no policy change on data centres
The public will be told to reduce driving speeds, avoid unnecessary journeys and turn down their thermostat, as part of a new state-backed campaign aimed at reducing energy demand.
Amid rocketing prices and fears of energy rationing, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is to launch a public awareness campaign in the coming weeks focussed on actions consumers can take to save energy.
On home heating, it will emphasis reductions in temperature and the length...
