Providence Resources seeks new permit for third drill site at Barryroe prospect

Cash-strapped exploration company is ‘considering its funding options’ but says site has considerable gas reserves

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd February, 2020
Tony O’Reily jr, former chief executive of Providence Resources. The company has applied for permission to assess a third potential drill site at its Barryroe prospect.

Providence Resources has applied for government permission to assess a third potential drill site at its Barryroe prospect, following the withdrawal of its Chinese partner Apec. The news comes after an announcement by the company last week that it had only enough cash to last until the end of next month and was “currently considering its funding options”.

Exola DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Providence Resources, submitted the application to assess a...

