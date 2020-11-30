Providence and Lansdowne Oil & Gas to farm out 50 per cent of Barryroe oil and gas field to SpotOn Energy

Providence Resources and Landsdowne Oil & Gas have announced a deal to farm out a 50 per cent stake in the Barryroe oil and gas field off the coast of Cork to Norwegian consortium SpotOn Energy.

SpotOn Energy and its consortium will fund 100 per cent of the early development programme (EDP) and the full field development, Providence announced this evening.

The early development programme, which includes four wells and floating production facilities, is designed to both...