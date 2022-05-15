Proposed €500m electricity interconnector secures finance from London backers

A proposed new 750 megawatt (MW) electricity interconnector linking Ireland and Britain has secured the financial backing of Foresight, a London-listed company.

The firm has taken a stake in MaresConnect, a €500 million project that intends to link the two countries via a 245km cable that will run underground and under the sea between Dublin and Bodelwyddan in north Wales.

The interconnector will be capable of delivering or exporting enough electricity to power 570,000 homes, but...