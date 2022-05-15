Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Proposed €500m electricity interconnector secures finance from London backers

The second phase of the MaresConnect project will extend the cable to bring wind power from the west of Ireland to Dublin

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
15th May, 2022
Proposed €500m electricity interconnector secures finance from London backers
The interconnector will be capable of delivering or exporting enough electricity to power 570,000 homes, and will be operational by 2027

A proposed new 750 megawatt (MW) electricity interconnector linking Ireland and Britain has secured the financial backing of Foresight, a London-listed company.

The firm has taken a stake in MaresConnect, a €500 million project that intends to link the two countries via a 245km cable that will run underground and under the sea between Dublin and Bodelwyddan in north Wales.

The interconnector will be capable of delivering or exporting enough electricity to power 570,000 homes, but...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink: ‘Our energy system is about to get a lot more complex.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Green power cable developer warns of bottleneck in approval of clean energy projects

Energy Lorcan Allen
The European Commission will launch a €200 billion plan to get off Russian gas this Wednesday

EU to launch €200bn plan to move bloc off Russian gas

Energy Daniel Murray
Windfarms: could be powering data centres under new government plans

Data centres get green light to connect with solar and wind farms

Energy Michael Brennan
Tarbert oil power station, Co Kerry: set to be shut down at the end of 2023. Picture: Getty

State to double imported emergency power generators amid new supply fears

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1