Power hungry: how Ireland’s energy crisis could restrict foreign direct investment
Experts say an unprecedented rise in demand for electricity coupled with the growing needs of data centres raise the likelihood of power shortages and risk making Ireland less attractive as a destination for multinational firms
In February this year, Martin Shanahan sent a detailed missive to a government department raising concerns about “sufficient headroom”.
In his five-page submission to a review of the National Development Plan, the chief executive of IDA Ireland highlighted issues affecting the attractiveness of the country as a destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), including how the protracted judicial review process for challenging a planning application had become a “reputational risk” to the state....
