Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Power hungry: how Ireland’s energy crisis could restrict foreign direct investment

Experts say an unprecedented rise in demand for electricity coupled with the growing needs of data centres raise the likelihood of power shortages and risk making Ireland less attractive as a destination for multinational firms

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
6th June, 2021
Power hungry: how Ireland’s energy crisis could restrict foreign direct investment
There are 70 operational data centres in Ireland which have a combined energy demand of 0.9GW – about 11 per cent of the country’s total energy generation.

In February this year, Martin Shanahan sent a detailed missive to a government department raising concerns about “sufficient headroom”.

In his five-page submission to a review of the National Development Plan, the chief executive of IDA Ireland highlighted issues affecting the attractiveness of the country as a destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), including how the protracted judicial review process for challenging a planning application had become a “reputational risk” to the state....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tony O\&#039;Reilly Jr, founder of dCarbonX: ‘It’s all about location with wind energy, and Ireland has incredible wind speeds.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

O’Reilly seals green hydrogen deal with ESB

Energy Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Eamon Ryan: \&#039;We will have short-term, interim, open cycle gas and reactive power to keep balancing our system.\&#039; Picture: Julien Behal

Ryan: power supply gap is top priority for government

Energy Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Electricity: We have reached the point where it is all hands on deck just to keep the lights on. Picture: iStock

Editorial: Our electricity grid crisis has been a long time in the making

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Moneypoint, a coal-powered station and the country’s dirtiest power plant, has had to fire up its generators far more frequently than in recent years

‘You see certain things before catastrophic power failures, and Ireland ticks all the boxes’

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1