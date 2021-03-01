Planning regulator suggests renewable energy target for each county
TDs are told some local authorities have introduced ‘effective bans’ on the rollout of sustainable energy sources
Each county in Ireland should be given a target for generating renewable energy in a bid to avoid councils blocking key projects in their area, the planning regulator has said.
Niall Cussen warned TDs that as a result of his office’s assessment of county development plans, he had concluded some local authorities have introduced “effective bans” on the rollout of sustainable energy sources.
Ireland has set a target of generating 70...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Solar sell-back scheme bars half of Irish homes
State’s plan to incentivise switch to renewable energy could backfire if households with a poor BER rating are excluded, warns solar energy body
Banks have key role to play in boosting home retrofit activity, report finds
While grants are available for some of the cost of energy upgrades, it makes good business sense for lenders to remove the remaining barriers
ESB doubles borrowing limit to €12bn to fund renewable energy switch
The government hopes an energy overhaul will help Ireland meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Shell investment gives ballast to floating windfarm company
Simply Blue Energy’s 300 MW development can provide enough power for 800,000 Irish homes should it be approved in renewable energy auctions later this decade