Planning regulator suggests renewable energy target for each county

TDs are told some local authorities have introduced ‘effective bans’ on the rollout of sustainable energy sources

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
1st March, 2021
Ireland has set a target of generating 70 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030

Each county in Ireland should be given a target for generating renewable energy in a bid to avoid councils blocking key projects in their area, the planning regulator has said.

Niall Cussen warned TDs that as a result of his office’s assessment of county development plans, he had concluded some local authorities have introduced “effective bans” on the rollout of sustainable energy sources.

