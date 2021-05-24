Planning application for Celtic Interconnector to be submitted next month
Construction could begin on interconnector between France and Ireland’s energy system next year
A planning application for the €1 billion interconnector between Ireland and France’s electricity systems is to be submitted by Eirgrid next month, with construction expected to begin in 2022, the Business Post has learned.
It is anticipated that a decision by An Bord Pleanala on the Irish portion of the Celtic Interconnector will take approximately 12 months, and should it be successful, construction would begin next year.
The strategic infrastructure – made up of over...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cost of preserving Poolbeg chimneys could be €5m ‘if they can be saved at all’
ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty says the condition of the twin chimneys’ foundations will ultimately determine their fate
The Big Interview: Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive
As the ESB boss prepares to step down after ten years at the helm, he says he feels ‘pride and satisfaction’ at what he and the company have achieved
Moneypoint fires up coal generators to offset power shortage
National supply will become increasingly tight as old plants are retired and before renewables are scaled up, sources say
Legal ban on importing fracked gas not possible, government says
Department announces a moratorium on the construction of any liquefied natural gas import infrastructure until energy security review is completed