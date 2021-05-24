Planning application for Celtic Interconnector to be submitted next month

A planning application for the €1 billion interconnector between Ireland and France’s electricity systems is to be submitted by Eirgrid next month, with construction expected to begin in 2022, the Business Post has learned.

It is anticipated that a decision by An Bord Pleanala on the Irish portion of the Celtic Interconnector will take approximately 12 months, and should it be successful, construction would begin next year.

The strategic infrastructure – made up of over...