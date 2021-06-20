Pat Rabitte: If Leo Varadkar is right and the economy takes off ‘like a rocket’ we are at risk of an energy crisis

Leo Varadkar thinks that, following the lifting of restrictions, “the economy will take off like a rocket”. Let’s hope the Tánaiste is right. And if he proves to be right, care would need to be taken that we don’t sleepwalk into an energy crisis.

The decommissioning of power stations, the voracious appetite of big data centres for energy, the end of the Kinsale gas field, the climate-proofing...