O’Reilly seals green hydrogen deal with ESB

dCarbonX, which was co-founded by Tony O’Reilly jr, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state firm to develop storage solutions for renewable energy

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
6th June, 2021
Tony O'Reilly Jr, founder of dCarbonX: ‘It’s all about location with wind energy, and Ireland has incredible wind speeds.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

dCarbonX, the company co-founded by Tony O’Reilly jr, has agreed a deal with the ESB to partner with it on green energy development ventures.

The pair have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess and develop offshore storage possibilities for green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable sources such as wind rather than fossil fuels.

O’Reilly’s company specialises in subsurface green energy storage.

