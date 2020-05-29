Oil and gas company to apply for LNG import licence

Predator Oil and Gas Holdings is to apply for a licence to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Ireland, the Business Post has learned.
The Jersey-based company announced its intention to apply for the licence after it signed confidentiality agreements with a global supplier of LNG and the owner of LNG regasification vessels.
A new Irish subsidiary is to be formed called Predator LNG Ireland Ltd to handle the licence application and to...
