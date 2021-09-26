Subscribe Today
Offshore wind projects delayed due to lack of framework

Industry leaders say delays in establishing regulatory and planning rules for the sector mean that the state will miss its target to produce 5GW by 2030

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
26th September, 2021
Offshore wind projects delayed due to lack of framework
Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland: ‘There’s a huge amount of development risk for projects’. Picture: Conor McCabe

The development of offshore wind assets with the potential to deliver vast amounts of renewable energy to the power grid are being held back due to significant delays in establishing a modern regulatory and planning framework, according to industry leaders in the Irish energy sector.

During a two-day conference held this week, delegates from the energy sector were told that ongoing delays in passing the new Maritime Area Planning (Map) bill, coupled with the postponement...

