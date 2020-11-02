Norwegian firm to build Ireland’s largest solar farm next year

A Norwegian state owned company is to start building Ireland’s largest solar farm early next year.

Statkraft will begin construction on the Tipperary based Ballymacadam project in 2021, which when completed will have the largest power output of any solar farm currently being planned for Ireland at 119 megawatts (MW). There are no commercial scale solar projects operating in Ireland now.

Two of Statkraft‘s solar project proposals were successful in the government’s recent Renewable Electricity...