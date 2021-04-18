Subscribe Today
NI grid effectively being run from Dublin, British utility regulator finds

The governance structures of Soni’s ‘extremely limited’ board are in need of an overhaul, according to a new report

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
18th April, 2021
NI grid effectively being run from Dublin, British utility regulator finds
Eirgrid’s control centre: Soni has been found to have inadequate independence from Eirgid

The North’s electricity grid is effectively being run from Dublin and needs its governance structures overhauled to ensure independence, the British utility regulator has said.

In a report into governance at Soni, the company which operates the North’s grid, the firm was found to have “inadequate” independence from Eirgid in the South.

Governance structures at Soni were also deemed “inadequate to ensure the protection of the interests of NI...

