Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New firms’ LNG plans are set to turn up heat on Ryan

Latest proposals from Predator Oil & Gas are the most ambitious fossil fuel plans Ireland has ever seen – and they run contrary to what the Greens’ base wants

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
18th October, 2020
3
A gas carrier moored close to a liquefied natural gas power plant

Eamon Ryan has a habit of giving hostages to fortune. In 2005, the Green Party TD was pictured protesting against the Corrib gas pipeline with the Shell to Sea campaign. Two years later, he was the minister in charge of making it a reality.

It was one of the starkest examples of a politician campaigning in poetry and governing in prose. But more than that, it was a cautionary tale about the limits of office and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Governments can use Covid crisis to reduce emissions, says energy expert

International Energy Agency boss Fatih Birol says the 7 per cent drop in global emissions should be consolidated by a move to sustainable sources

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

Ryan to feel heat over US firm’s ambitious fossil fuel strategy

Predator Oil & Gas has submitted plans to build three floating liquefied gas terminals and make Ireland a major exporter of it to Britain

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

First images of €1.5bn east coast wind farm revealed

Dublin Array releases mock-ups images of its proposed venture off the Dublin and Wicklow coastline

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago