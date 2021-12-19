New Dublin data centres barred from connecting to national grid
Sources in the data centre industry describe the move as an ‘effective moratorium’ on new developments in the greater Dublin region
New data centres planned for the greater Dublin region will be denied permission to connect to the national grid, the Business Post can reveal.
Eirgrid, the national grid operator, has told the data centre industry that it will not be able to provide them with new connection agreements for facilities in the region until 2028 at the earliest. The move amounts to an effective ban on the development of new facilities in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Renewable power growth at lowest level in two decades
Wind Energy Ireland chief says dip is temporary and there will be record growth in renewables over the next decade
Consumers facing higher fuel costs as new measures delayed
Change in rules around biofuels will come into effect before a cut to excise
Government must tackle €250 million ESB ‘price gouging’ says FF’s Cowen
Energy industry insiders claim the semi-state body has deliberately driven up wholesale prices, resulting in steeper tariffs for customers
Government seeking to provide financial assistance on winter heating bills
Increases of 16 per cent in the price of electricity and 23 per cent in gas have put pressure on many families during the coldest months of the year