Moneypoint should take nuclear option, says former ESB worker

Moneypoint power station should replace its coal generators with small nuclear reactors, according to former ESB worker and nuclear energy campaigner Denis Duff.
Up to four small nuclear reactors producing as much – or more – electricity than the current coal generators could be installed at Moneypoint in Clare, according to Duff. He said the transition to nuclear generation at Moneypoint would make use of the skilled local workforce and the advanced infrastructure already in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team