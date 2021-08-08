Moneypoint generator ‘should be kept on standby’
The energy regulator has said coal-fired generators should be retained to bridge the emerging electricity power gap as demand continues to soar
The permanent retirement of coal generators at Moneypoint should be delayed to deal with Ireland’s electricity supply crisis, the energy regulator has said.
It comes as Eamon Ryan, the Environment Minister, has described the emerging power supply gap as “deeply concerning”.
Documents obtained by the Business Post under freedom of information show that Ryan wrote to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) at the end of June consenting to the...
