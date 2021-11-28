Microsoft calls for ‘Dublin-specific’ solutions to country’s power crisis
The US technology giant believes priority should be given to new data centres that are ‘real’ and ‘shovel-ready’
Microsoft has called on the energy regulator to weed out “speculative” data centre applications and to introduce “Dublin-specific” solutions to the power supply crisis facing the country.
As part of its submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) public consultation on data centres, the US technology giant said priority should be given to new data centres that are “real, shovel-ready” and have proper business cases that will foster employment...
