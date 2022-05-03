Subscribe Today
McDonald warns of ‘damaging cliff edges in response to climate change

The Sinn Féin leader set out her party’s stall on energy issues at the Business Post National Energy Summit

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
3rd May, 2022
Mary Lou McDonald: keynote address revealed Sinn Féin’s positions on energy-related issues. Picture: Maura Hickey

There is little to be gained from “unmanageable” and “damaging cliff edges” in the energy transition, Mary Lou McDonald has said in a rare speech by the Sinn Féin leader on the party’s policy on the issue.

Speaking at the Business Post National Energy Summit last week, McDonald’s keynote address outlined the party’s position on upgrading Ireland’s power grid, ensuring domestic energy security; supporting industry and workers...

