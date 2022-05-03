McDonald warns of ‘damaging cliff edges in response to climate change
The Sinn Féin leader set out her party’s stall on energy issues at the Business Post National Energy Summit
There is little to be gained from “unmanageable” and “damaging cliff edges” in the energy transition, Mary Lou McDonald has said in a rare speech by the Sinn Féin leader on the party’s policy on the issue.
Speaking at the Business Post National Energy Summit last week, McDonald’s keynote address outlined the party’s position on upgrading Ireland’s power grid, ensuring domestic energy security; supporting industry and workers...
