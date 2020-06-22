Tuesday June 23, 2020
Lockdown results in large drop in demand for fuel

While deliveries of heating oil and the use of electricity at home are up, these increases have been far outweighed by a fall-off in energy demand from businesses and the aviation industry

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
22nd June, 2020
Dublin Airport was far less busy than normal during lockdown as deliveries of jet fuel fell by 84 per cent in April. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Deliveries of jet fuel to airlines was down 84 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, while deliveries of home heating oil nearly doubled in March, new figures show.

The impact of the nationwide lockdown on Irish energy use is becoming clearer, with data published by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) showing that demand was down in the transport, electricity and home heating sectors.

An increase in home heating oil...

