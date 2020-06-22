Lockdown results in large drop in demand for fuel

Deliveries of jet fuel to airlines was down 84 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, while deliveries of home heating oil nearly doubled in March, new figures show.
The impact of the nationwide lockdown on Irish energy use is becoming clearer, with data published by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) showing that demand was down in the transport, electricity and home heating sectors.
An increase in home heating oil...
