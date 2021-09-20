Subscribe Today
Legal threats from oil industry stall government’s energy efficiency scheme

Fuels For Ireland said the scheme is ‘unfair, futile and illegal’ and would be open to challenge through legal proceedings in Ireland or via a complaint to the European Commission

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th September, 2021
Fuels For Ireland highlighted two areas where it claimed to have demonstrable proof that the new scheme was not compatible with the EU’s Energy Efficiency Directive

Legal threats from the oil industry have stalled the announcement of a new government energy efficiency scheme, the Business Post can reveal.

The government was due to announce a revised Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme (EEOS) over the summer for the period 2022-2030, but legal warnings from Fuels For Ireland, the representative body for oil importers, over the proposed allocation of financial responsibility on its members has stalled progress.

