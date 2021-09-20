Legal threats from oil industry stall government’s energy efficiency scheme
Fuels For Ireland said the scheme is ‘unfair, futile and illegal’ and would be open to challenge through legal proceedings in Ireland or via a complaint to the European Commission
Legal threats from the oil industry have stalled the announcement of a new government energy efficiency scheme, the Business Post can reveal.
The government was due to announce a revised Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme (EEOS) over the summer for the period 2022-2030, but legal warnings from Fuels For Ireland, the representative body for oil importers, over the proposed allocation of financial responsibility on its members has stalled progress.
The entire scheme may now...
