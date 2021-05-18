Legal ban on importing fracked gas not possible, government says
Department announces a moratorium on the construction of any liquefied natural gas import infrastructure until energy security review is completed
The government cannot legally ban the importation of fracked gas, according to a new policy statement released by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.
The policy statement also said a moratorium on the construction of any liquefied natural gas (LNG) import infrastructure would be in place until an energy security review was completed. The review, which will focus on Ireland’s gas resources, was commissioned by former Minster for the Environment Richard Bruton in 2019...
