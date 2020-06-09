Kinsale most likely site for Predator’s offshore LNG import solution

The Kinsale gas field has emerged as the most likely location for Predator Oil and Gas to import and store liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Ireland.

In a statement released last month, the multinational oil company said it would be establishing a new Irish company called Predator LNG Ireland to apply for an LNG import licence. LNG is a gas that has been liquefied to enable transportation from one country to another without using pipelines.

...