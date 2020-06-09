Tuesday June 9, 2020
Kinsale most likely site for Predator’s offshore LNG import solution

The multinational oil firm is in talks around offshore storage and regasification facilities off the coast of Co Cork

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
9th June, 2020
A tanker carries LNG, a gas that has been liquefied to enable transportation without using pipeline, which Predator plans to import into Ireland

The Kinsale gas field has emerged as the most likely location for Predator Oil and Gas to import and store liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Ireland.

In a statement released last month, the multinational oil company said it would be establishing a new Irish company called Predator LNG Ireland to apply for an LNG import licence. LNG is a gas that has been liquefied to enable transportation from one country to another without using pipelines.

