Keeping the lights on: Why energy emergency group is looking beyond ‘worst-case scenario’
Ireland is less reliant than some on Russian energy imports – but ESEG, the state’s new energy crisis body, is planning for rationing just in case
At one of the first meetings of the state’s new energy emergency body, Martin Fraser, the country’s top civil servant, spelled out the seriousness of the work at hand.
“Consider the worst-case scenario, and whatever that is, plan for worse than that,” he told members of the Energy Security Emergency Group (ESEG).
To understand what the newly formed committee is, just think of it as the equivalent of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State to spend €300m more on emergency power generators amid new supply fears
More than €300 million a year for the next two years is likely to be spent on the generators, as demand for power outstrips planned supply, largely due to the proliferation of data centres
SuperNode secures €14m in funding from backers
Former Mainstream founder Eddie O’Connor’s company is developing superconducting transmission technology
Data centre energy use in Ireland increased 32% last year
More energy in Ireland is now consumed by data centres than by all the country’s rural dwellings combined
McDonald warns of ‘damaging cliff edges in response to climate change
The Sinn Féin leader set out her party’s stall on energy issues at the Business Post National Energy Summit