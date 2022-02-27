John Walsh: Why battery technology could be a game-changer for Ireland’s energy needs

The carbon tax introduced by the government in 2010 to fund the move away from fossil fuels will increase by €7.50 per ton to €41 per ton on May 1. The proceeds will help to finance retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030, among other measures.

Sinn Féin and a number of independent TDs are opposed to a carbon tax. There is justifiable concern that lumbering people with an additional financial burden in a high-inflationary environment will worsen the cost of...