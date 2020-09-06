Sunday September 6, 2020
Irish oil firm San Leon puts €7.5m into Nigerian prospect

San Leon loan deal is similar to a lucrative previous investment in the west African country

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
6th September, 2020
Production is expected to resume in Oza, the Nigerian oil field in which San Leon has invested, in the coming months

San Leon, the Irish energy exploration company, is investing $7.5 million in a Nigerian oil field as the company expands its presence in the country.

San Leon said that it was providing the cash to Decklar, a company that has the rights to develop a Nigerian oil field called Oza. The investment is by way of a loan with an annual interest rate of 10 per cent, and San Leon will also get a 15 per...

