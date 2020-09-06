Irish oil firm San Leon puts €7.5m into Nigerian prospect

San Leon, the Irish energy exploration company, is investing $7.5 million in a Nigerian oil field as the company expands its presence in the country.
San Leon said that it was providing the cash to Decklar, a company that has the rights to develop a Nigerian oil field called Oza. The investment is by way of a loan with an annual interest rate of 10 per cent, and San Leon will also get a 15 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team