Irish energy prices rose almost 40% in past 12 months
Latest consumer price index for Ireland shows that rates of price inflation across the board in Ireland have also risen since March 2022
Energy prices in Ireland rose 39.1 per cent in the past 12 months, driving overall yearly price inflation of 7.3 per cent, according to the latest data produced by Eurostat.
The EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland is estimated to have increased by 7.3 per cent in the year to April 2022, compared to an annual increase of 7.5 per cent in the Eurozone.
Price inflation in Ireland in the year to March 2022 totalled 6.9 per cent,...
