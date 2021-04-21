Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Irish businesses can be world leaders on green energy, says demand response expert

Enel X, which helps businesses provide energy reduction services to grid operators, says policymakers are looking to Ireland as a ‘vision of the future’

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st April, 2021
Irish businesses can be world leaders on green energy, says demand response expert
Ireland has a high volume of renewables in its electricity system. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s electricity system is seen internationally as a “vision of the future” because of its high volume of renewables, according to the managing director of Enel X Europe.

Dirk Idstein also told the Business Post that Irish businesses could help the environment and earn revenue by offering energy reduction services to the electricity grid, which in turn would help the grid operator integrate even more renewables into the Irish electricity system....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Artist’s impression of the new floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Co Clare

Sea change: Are floating wind farms the answer to Ireland’s energy needs?

Energy Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Eirgrid’s control centre: Soni has been found to have inadequate independence from Eirgid

NI grid effectively being run from Dublin, British utility regulator finds

Energy Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Jim Dollard, executive director of generation and trading with ESB, said staff would be given the option of transferring within the site or wider organisation as part of the new plans

Moneypoint staff to get first refusal of new green energy roles

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Filling up: Ireland currently has a 5% ethanol mix in petrol

Industry group urges state to follow UK’s switch to 10% renewable ethanol in petrol

Energy Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1