Energy

Ireland will need to rely on emergency generators to plug the power supply gap, regulator warns

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has set out a range of actions required to ensure the country does not become subject to regular blackouts over the next four years

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
29th September, 2021
Ireland will need to rely on emergency generators to plug the power supply gap, regulator warns
Eirgrid’s new Generation Capacity Statement warns that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities and says this is due mainly to the increasing number of data centres.

Ireland will rely on emergency power generators and delay the retirement of larger, less environmentally friendly power stations to plug a projected gap between electricity supply and demand in the next few years, the energy regulator has said.

Responding to the publication of the Generation Capacity Statement (GCS) published today by Eirgrid, the electricity grid operator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) set out a range of actions that will be taken to ensure...

