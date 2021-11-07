Ireland lagging ‘way behind’ on offshore wind projects
The departure of Norwegian giant Equinor from the Irish market is another signal that renewable energy companies are becoming frustrated by the planning process in this country
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The government’s target of achieving an 80 per cent cut in energy emissions is in doubt, as some of the world’s largest renewable energy companies continue to raise concerns about the dysfunctional nature of Ireland’s planning process for offshore wind.
Senior industry sources across the energy sector have told the Business Post that Ireland is “way behind” in developing its pipeline of offshore wind projects and that international investors are...
