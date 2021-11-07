Subscribe Today
Energy

Ireland lagging ‘way behind’ on offshore wind projects

The departure of Norwegian giant Equinor from the Irish market is another signal that renewable energy companies are becoming frustrated by the planning process in this country

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
7th November, 2021
Ireland lagging ‘way behind’ on offshore wind projects
Offshore wind developments require very large companies with significant financial firepower and technical expertise to deliver them. Picture: Getty

The government’s target of achieving an 80 per cent cut in energy emissions is in doubt, as some of the world’s largest renewable energy companies continue to raise concerns about the dysfunctional nature of Ireland’s planning process for offshore wind.

Senior industry sources across the energy sector have told the Business Post that Ireland is “way behind” in developing its pipeline of offshore wind projects and that international investors are...

