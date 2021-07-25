Subscribe Today
Energy

Ireland can lead push for greener data centres, Ryan says

Environment minister says country should be a test bed in decarbonising the digital industry

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
25th July, 2021
Eamon Ryan: “We will work with the data and digital industries. Let’s use this country as a test bed to be really good at decarbonising the digital industry”. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ireland should be a “test bed” for decarbonising the data centre industry, Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking to the Business Post about the impact of energy hungry data centres on Ireland’s electricity security and climate targets, the Minister for the Environment said he wanted to work closely with the industry and believed its “low-carbon ambitions” matched up with those of the state.

“We will work with the...

