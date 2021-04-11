Industry group urges state to follow UK’s switch to 10% renewable ethanol in petrol
Kevin McPartlan of Fuels for Ireland said his group was seeking clarity on the government’s plan for increasing biofuel content to cut emissions
The state should join Britain in increasing the blend of renewable ethanol required in petrol to 10 per cent, an industry lobby group has said.
Ethanol is a renewable biofuel that is currently mandated by the Irish state to be mixed into all petrol at a blend rate of 5 per cent. Biofuels are the largest renewable energy source in transport in Ireland today.
Fuels for Ireland, the energy industry group and formerly the Irish Petroleum Industry...
