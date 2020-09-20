Hydrogen, the fuel of the future, is becoming a reality in Ireland

Just a few short years ago, advocating for hydrogen as a large scale clean energy solution was a quick way to ruin your credibility.
“We were hydrogen mavericks seven-eight years ago,” is how Paul McCormack puts it.
As the innovation manager for Belfast Metropolitan College he has been an advocate for the use of the gas and his role now stretches to programme manager for GenComm, the European hydrogen project, where he is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team