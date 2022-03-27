Subscribe Today
Hot air: Why the state’s energy targets are already under threat

There are increasing doubts that the government can meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, with many of the proposed solutions very unlikely to be viable in time to make any real short-term impact

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
27th March, 2022
Peter Lefroy, offshore development lead for RWE Renewables, which is planning a large wind farm off the coast of Bray. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Eamon Ryan put his sea legs to the test aboard the RV Mallet in Dublin Bay last week, as he outlined plans to fast-track the development of offshore wind projects.

“It is going to be a hugely significant economic, environmental and social development for our state, to tap into our own resources,” the Minister for the Environment told a tightly packed cabin of reporters, as he clung to the chair behind him for balance....

