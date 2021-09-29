Subscribe Today
Energy

High oil prices will take ‘two to three weeks’ to filter down to consumers

Oil prices hit $80 a barrel this week and could rise to $90, according to Goldman Sachs

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
29th September, 2021
High oil prices will take 'two to three weeks' to filter down to consumers
‘It will likely take two to three weeks for the increase in the cost of oil to be felt by motorists.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

It will take a number of weeks for the three-year high in crude oil prices to filter down to consumer oil products in Ireland, Kevin McPartlan, chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, has said.

Crude oil prices reached $80 a barrel earlier this week for the first time in three years. Goldman Sachs has predicted the price will rise to as much as $90 a barrel before the end of this year.

Related Stories

Eirgrid’s new Generation Capacity Statement warns that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities and says this is due mainly to the increasing number of data centres.

Ireland will need to rely on emergency generators to plug the power supply gap, regulator warns

Energy Daniel Murray 14 hours ago
A Google data storage centre. Picture: Google

Data centre development a risk to Ireland’s reputation, academic says

Energy Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland: ‘There’s a huge amount of development risk for projects’. Picture: Conor McCabe

Offshore wind projects delayed due to ‘lack of framework’

Energy Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
A new report will warn that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities due to the “unprecedented” growth in demand from energy-hungry data centres.

Electricity system is stretched beyond capacity, Eirgrid to warn

Energy Daniel Murray 3 days ago

