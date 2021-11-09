Harland and Wolff project would store huge volumes of gas for Britain and Ireland, company says

A major gas project off the coast of Antrim which will store huge volumes of gas for Britain and Ireland has been given a full licence, Harland and Wolff has announced today.

The Islandmagee Gas Storage project will provide more than 25 per cent of the entire United Kingdom’s gas storage when completed, and will support the “growing demand for gas-fired power development” which will underpin renewables in Britain, Northern Ireland and the “Irish Republic”...