Half of state-backed renewable projects are behind schedule

More than half of the renewable energy projects that won contracts in the first state-backed Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) will not be completed on time this year, if at all, the Business Post understands.

A total of 82 projects were successful in the RESS 1 auction process held in 2020, which are supposed to add 1,275 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to the national power grid.

However, a combination of planning and grid delays, soaring costs...