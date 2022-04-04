Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Greencoat Renewables purchases 50% stake in German wind farm for €350m

The acquisition represents the company’s first move into German market and its first offshore purchase

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
4th April, 2022
Greencoat Renewables purchases 50% stake in German wind farm for €350m

Greencoat Renewables, the Irish wind farm investment firm, acquired a 50 per cent stake in the Borkum Riffgrund 1 offshore wind farm in Germany for a cash consideration of approximately €350 million.

A 31.5 per cent stake was acquired from Kirkbi A/S, the private holding and investment company of the family of Kirk Kristiansen, former Lego chief executive, while the remaining 18.5 per cent was purchased from William Demant, the Danish hearing health firm. Ørsted, Denmark’s largest...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘In the case of Germany, a widely cited paper by Rüdiger Bachmann and others puts the overall cost of an abrupt stop to Russian energy imports at between 0.5% and 3% of GDP. Results for the EU as a whole appear to be similar.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Europe cannot defeat an adversary ready to endure a 20% drop in national income if it is not willing to risk a 2% decline in its own

Energy Jean Pisani-Ferry
Peter Lefroy, offshore development lead for RWE Renewables, which is planning a large wind farm off the coast of Bray. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hot air: Why the state’s energy targets are already under threat

Energy Daniel Murray
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing: received sharply critical letter from Wind Energy Ireland last week. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Renewable energy industry has ‘no confidence’ in government to deliver on targets

Energy Daniel Murray
‘The continued flow of blood-soaked energy money allows Putin to press ahead, dramatically increasing the long-term costs for Europe of containing a revisionist Russia.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Europe’s contribution to Putin’s war chest has increased since the invasion began

Energy Lukasz Rachel

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1