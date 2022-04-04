Greencoat Renewables purchases 50% stake in German wind farm for €350m

Greencoat Renewables, the Irish wind farm investment firm, acquired a 50 per cent stake in the Borkum Riffgrund 1 offshore wind farm in Germany for a cash consideration of approximately €350 million.

A 31.5 per cent stake was acquired from Kirkbi A/S, the private holding and investment company of the family of Kirk Kristiansen, former Lego chief executive, while the remaining 18.5 per cent was purchased from William Demant, the Danish hearing health firm. Ørsted, Denmark’s largest...