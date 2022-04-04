Greencoat Renewables purchases 50% stake in German wind farm for €350m
The acquisition represents the company’s first move into German market and its first offshore purchase
Greencoat Renewables, the Irish wind farm investment firm, acquired a 50 per cent stake in the Borkum Riffgrund 1 offshore wind farm in Germany for a cash consideration of approximately €350 million.
A 31.5 per cent stake was acquired from Kirkbi A/S, the private holding and investment company of the family of Kirk Kristiansen, former Lego chief executive, while the remaining 18.5 per cent was purchased from William Demant, the Danish hearing health firm. Ørsted, Denmark’s largest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: Europe cannot defeat an adversary ready to endure a 20% drop in national income if it is not willing to risk a 2% decline in its own
The EU’s economic conflict with Russia is entering a hazardous new phase
Hot air: Why the state’s energy targets are already under threat
There are increasing doubts that the government can meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, with many of the proposed solutions very unlikely to be viable in time to make any real short-term impact
Renewable energy industry has ‘no confidence’ in government to deliver on targets
A letter sent by an industry body to Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has outlined how renewable energy projects are waiting well over a year for planning decisions to be made
Comment: Europe’s contribution to Putin’s war chest has increased since the invasion began
Money gained due to higher energy prices and increased flows pays for mercenaries and missiles