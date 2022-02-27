Green Rebel to invest up to €20 million in smart-buoy project

Green Rebel, the Cork-based marine technology company, is set to invest up to €20 million in its business over the coming years as it seeks to increase production capacity for a new data-gathering offshore buoy it has developed.

The company is launching its new IDS Floating Lidar Buoy Mk-II, which is designed to operate autonomously at sea and uses laser technology to measure the speed of winds at heights of up to 300 metres. The...