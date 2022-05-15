Green power cable developer warns of bottleneck in approval of clean energy projects

State agencies desperately need more resources to process the volume of renewable energy projects coming down the tracks, the head of the Greenlink Interconnector has said.

James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink, said the government needs to prioritise additional funding for key agencies such as Eirgrid, An Bord Pleanála and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities if Ireland is to hit its renewable energy targets.

“Eirgrid has done fantastic work to...