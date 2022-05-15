Green power cable developer warns of bottleneck in approval of clean energy projects
Boss of €500 million Greenlink Interconnector to Britain says state agencies urgently need help to process a huge number of renewables projects that are in the pipeline
State agencies desperately need more resources to process the volume of renewable energy projects coming down the tracks, the head of the Greenlink Interconnector has said.
James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink, said the government needs to prioritise additional funding for key agencies such as Eirgrid, An Bord Pleanála and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities if Ireland is to hit its renewable energy targets.
“Eirgrid has done fantastic work to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Proposed €500m electricity interconnector secures finance from London backers
The second phase of the MaresConnect project will extend the cable to bring wind power from the west of Ireland to Dublin
EU to launch €200bn plan to move bloc off Russian gas
Recommendations will include major solar rooftop scheme and fast-tracking of planning permission for renewables
Data centres get green light to connect with solar and wind farms
The centres’ electricity usage increased by 32 per cent last year, and now accounts for 14 per cent of total national electricity consumption
State to double imported emergency power generators amid new supply fears
More than €300 million a year from winter 2023 is likely to be spent on the generators, as demand for power outstrips planned supply, largely due to the proliferation of data centres