Sunday June 7, 2020
Green energy declared by electricity providers much higher than reality

Figures show large gap between level of renewable electricity generated on island of Ireland in 2018 and amount said to have been delivered to customers

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
7th June, 2020
In 2018, 34 per cent of the electricity generated on the island of Ireland was actually renewable. Picture: iStock

The amount of green energy being declared by Irish electricity providers is substantially higher than the amount actually generated.

Figures sourced from both the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) show a large gap between the actual level of renewable electricity generated on the island of Ireland in 2018, and the amount said to have been delivered to Irish electricity customers. Several Irish electricity suppliers claim to...

