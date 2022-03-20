Great Island power station to be out of action for four months
The 460MW gas-powered plant was switched off earlier this month after a turbine fault
One of the largest power stations in the country went offline after an unexpected fault earlier this month, and will be not begin delivering electricity to the grid again for another three months.
The 460 megawatt (MW) Great Island power station, located on the shores of Waterford Harbour, was switched off suddenly at the beginning of March due to a fault in the turbines powering it.
The gas-powered station will now undergo repair works, but will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State to ramp up clean energy projects as crisis mounts
The measures being examined include fast-track planning for renewable energy projects and a rooftop solar programme for social housing.
State-owned, non-commercial LNG terminal is mooted as part of energy security review
Creation of gas storage capacity and conserving some Corrib gas for emergencies are also raised as possible strategies by review team
Donohoe: Taxing windfall profits at Corrib ‘is a matter for the EU’
Corrib, off the coast of Mayo, is Ireland’s only domestic gas field and last year its operator and owner, Vermilion Energy, saw its revenues increase by over 250 per cent as a result of rising European gas prices.
Public will be urged to ‘reduce your speed and turn down the heat’
The government is to advise consumers on what steps they can take to save energy, amid rocketing prices and fears of rationing, but Eamon Ryan said there would be no policy change on data centres