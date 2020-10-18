Governments can use Covid crisis to reduce emissions, says energy expert

Covid-19 has caused the largest disruption in global energy demand in modern history, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

In an interview with the Business Post, Fatih Birol said Ireland must now establish policies to ensure that carbon emissions do not increase as demand recovers.

Speaking following the publication of the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, Birol said that global energy demand will decline by about 5 per cent this year....