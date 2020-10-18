Sunday October 18, 2020
Governments can use Covid crisis to reduce emissions, says energy expert

International Energy Agency boss Fatih Birol says the 7 per cent drop in global emissions should be consolidated by a move to sustainable sources

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
18th October, 2020
Fatih Birol executive director of the International Energy Agency aid that global energy demand will decline by about 5 per cent this year.

Covid-19 has caused the largest disruption in global energy demand in modern history, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

In an interview with the Business Post, Fatih Birol said Ireland must now establish policies to ensure that carbon emissions do not increase as demand recovers.

Speaking following the publication of the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, Birol said that global energy demand will decline by about 5 per cent this year....

