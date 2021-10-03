Government to class data centres as ‘strategic infrastructure’ despite energy crisis
Move comes after Eirgrid warning of national grid being stretched beyond capacity due to demand from the centres
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The government is set to press ahead with new regulations to designate data centres as “strategic infrastructure”, despite the unfolding energy crisis facing the country, the Business Post has learned.
The move, which will grant data centre developers access to the fast-track planning process, comes after Eirgrid warned last week that the electricity system is stretched beyond capacity due to the “unprecedented” growth in demand from the facilities, as well as...
