Government dismissed legal threats over smoky coal ban
Law firm Matheson wrote to Richard Bruton, the then environment minister, earlier this year threatening legal action if the ban was extended to 13 more towns
The government rejected fresh legal threats made by coal companies when extending smoky coal bans to towns with populations of more than 10,000 at the end of the summer, according to documents seen by the Business Post.
Following an announcement last December by Richard Bruton, the then Minister for Environment, that the smoky coal ban would be extended to 13 more towns around the country, Matheson law firm wrote to his department on behalf of three...
