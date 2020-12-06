Subscribe Today
Government dismissed legal threats over smoky coal ban

Law firm Matheson wrote to Richard Bruton, the then environment minister, earlier this year threatening legal action if the ban was extended to 13 more towns

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
6th December, 2020
The government rejected fresh legal threats made by coal companies when extending smoky coal bans to towns with populations of more than 10,000 at the end of the summer, according to documents seen by the Business Post.

Following an announcement last December by Richard Bruton, the then Minister for Environment, that the smoky coal ban would be extended to 13 more towns around the country, Matheson law firm wrote to his department on behalf of three...

