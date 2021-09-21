Government considers measures to mitigate surging energy prices this winter

The government will consider broadening the fuel allowance means test, increasing fuel allowance rates, creating a discretionary fund for energy debts, and capping consumer energy bills to manage rocketing energy prices this winter, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Minister for Enterprise was responding to Alan Kelly, the leader of the Labour Party, at leaders question in the Dáil this afternoon, and said no decisions had yet been taken, but that various policy interventions were being...