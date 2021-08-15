Global fund to inject €125m into key green energy projects in Ireland

Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL), a global energy efficiency investment fund, is set to invest €125 million in the construction of an integrated renewable gas-fired power plant in Dublin and a green hydrogen facility in Co Offaly.

In the first part of the investment SDCL will begin construction later this year on the 100 megawatt (MW) energy centre, which will be powered by renewable biogas and will cost almost €90 million to build.

The power plant...